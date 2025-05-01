Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Fatty Acids
Multiple Choice
Which of the following fatty acids is most likely to be absorbed by our bodies most quickly?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that fatty acid absorption is influenced by chain length and degree of saturation. Short-chain fatty acids are absorbed more quickly than long-chain fatty acids because they are more water-soluble and do not require micelle formation for absorption.
Step 2: Analyze the chemical structures provided in the images. Each structure represents a fatty acid with varying chain lengths. Count the number of carbon atoms in each fatty acid chain to determine the chain length.
Step 3: Identify the fatty acid with the shortest chain length. For example, the fatty acid with the fewest carbon atoms will likely be absorbed the fastest.
Step 4: Consider the role of micelle formation in absorption. Longer-chain fatty acids require micelles for transport across the intestinal lining, which slows down their absorption compared to short-chain fatty acids.
Step 5: Based on the analysis, select the fatty acid with the shortest chain length as the one most likely to be absorbed quickly by the body.
