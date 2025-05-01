Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why phospholipids are important in biological systems?
Given that phospholipids are crucial for cell membrane structure, biosignaling, and other vital functions, why are they not considered essential dietary nutrients?
Luca has decided to start a vegan diet, excluding all animal-based products. He should: