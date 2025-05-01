Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium
Multiple Choice
Sodium is most directly related to the correct function of which of the following tissue types?
A
Nervous tissue: the movement of sodium ions allows the sending of signals using electrical charge.
B
Fat/adipose tissues: sodium is a key electrolyte involved in storing extra Calories in the body.
C
Liver: the storage of many vitamins and minerals in the liver is partly regulated by sodium concentration.
D
Bone: sodium, along with phosphate, is a key structural component of bone.