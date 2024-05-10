27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
7:43 minutes
Problem 25.24
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) For some applications, it is important that the value of a resistance not change with temperature. For example, suppose you made a 3.60-k Ω resistor from a carbon resistor and a Nichrome wire-wound resistor connected together so the total resistance is the sum of their separate resistances. What value should each of these resistors have (at 0°C) so that the combination is temperature independent?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos