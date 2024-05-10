27. Resistors & DC Circuits
The conductance G of an object is defined as the reciprocal of the resistance R; that is, G = 1/R . The unit of conductance is a mho ( = ohm⁻¹) , which is also called the siemens (S). What is the conductance (in siemens) of an object that draws 380 mA of current at 3.0 V?
