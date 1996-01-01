Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The water molecule is a permanent electric dipole with a dipole moment of 6.2×1030Cm. A water molecule is aligned with an electric field of magnitude 7600V /m. How much energy is required to rotate the molecule 180°?

