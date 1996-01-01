Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential Practice Problems

A parallel plate capacitor is assembled using two square plates with a side length of 5.0 cm and a spacing of 1.0 mm between the plates. The electric field strength between the plates is 4.0 × 107 V/m. If a proton is shot from the negative plate towards the positive plate and arrives moving at 3.2 × 106 m/s, what was the proton's speed as it left the negative plate?