Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential Practice Problems
The circular rod shown in the figure below is evenly charged with opposite charges of +Q and -Q on its two halves. Determine the electric potential at a point represented by the dot.
The overlap area between two parallel plates is 50 cm2. The separation of the plates is 2.0 mm. The plates are charged to create an electric field strength of 8.0 × 104 V/m between them. Determine the total charge on the plates.
Two parallel plates form a capacitor with a plate area of 12.0 cm2 and a separation distance of 1.20 mm. The plates are charged to a net charge of ±0.708 µC. (i) Calculate the electric field strength between the plates. Note: assume even electric field distribution between the plates. (ii) Find the electric potential difference between the plates.
A parallel plate capacitor is assembled using two square plates with a side length of 5.0 cm and a spacing of 1.0 mm between the plates. The electric field strength between the plates is 4.0 × 107 V/m. If a proton is shot from the negative plate towards the positive plate and arrives moving at 3.2 × 106 m/s, what was the proton's speed as it left the negative plate?
Suppose there are two point charges, one with a positive charge of +30 nC and the other with a negative charge of -20 nC. A distance of 6.0 cm separates these charges. An electron is initially at rest and released from a position equidistant between the charges. Calculate the speed of the electron after it has travelled a distance of 2.0 cm.
Calculate the escape speed of a fluorine ion (F-) launched from contact with the surface of the charged ball of radius 0.23 cm and total charge 8.0 nC used to shoot charged objects into space. You can ignore the mass of electrons in the ion.
A 2D experimentation space has electric potential given by V = V0[(3x2 + 2y2)], where V0 is a constant. A beryllium ion (Be2+, mass of 9u) initially resting at (x,y) = (10 cm, 2 cm) has a speed of 6.3 × 105 m/s when it arrives at the origin. Find the y position where a lithium-ion (Li+1, mass of 7u) released at that point reaches the origin at a speed of 6.3 × 105 m/s. The charge on Be2+ is +2e and that on Li2+ is +1e.
An insulated fleck with a mass of 3.5 ng has a deficiency of 85 electrons. The fleck rests on top of a ball of radius 0.45 m in an evacuated space. If the ball is charged instantaneously, what potential of the ball launches the fleck to a maximum height of 4.0 m?
In a laboratory, two metal plates are separated by a vertical distance of 4.0 m. A 2.3 nC-charged spherical ball is shot from the lower plate (at a potential V = 0 V) toward the upper metal plate at 3.2 m/s. If the mass of the spherical ball is 3.0 g and the potential difference between the metal plates is 1.5 × 106 V, determine the maximum height the ball will reach before it starts to fall down to the lower plate.
In electron beam lithography, an electron beam passes through an aperture. Given that the distance between the parallel plates of the aperture is 2.5 cm and an electron is initially launched with a speed of 5 m/s, determine its final speed after undergoing acceleration due to a potential difference of 20 kV between the parallel plates.
A metallic hoop has a diameter of 50. mm. 2.0 × 10 12 extra electrons are pumped onto the hoop charging it. A fluoride ion (F+1) moves parallel to the hoop's axis. If the ion is released motionless 75 mm from the center of the hoop and on the hoop's axis, calculate the speed of the ion when it reaches the center of the hoop.