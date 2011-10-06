1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 33 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The diameter of the planet Mercury is 4879 km.
(a) What is the surface area of Mercury?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos