Measurements made on circuits that contain large resistances can be confusing. Consider a circuit powered by a battery E = 15.000 V with a 10.00-MΩ resistor in series with an unknown resistor R. As shown in Fig. 26–92, a particular voltmeter reads V₁ = 366 mV when connected across the 10.00 -MΩ resistor and this meter reads V₂ = 7.317 V when connected across R. Determine the value of R. [Hint: Define R_V as the voltmeter’s internal resistance.]





<IMAGE>