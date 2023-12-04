A 300 μF capacitor is charged to 9.0 V, then connected in parallel with a 5000 Ω resistor. The capacitor will discharge because the resistor provides a conducting pathway between the capacitor plates, but much more slowly than if the plates were connected by a wire. Let t=0 s be the instant the fully charged capacitor is first connected to the resistor. At what time has the capacitor voltage decreased by half, to 4.5 V?