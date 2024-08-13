Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitor Charging in RC Circuits In a series RC circuit, a capacitor charges through a resistor when connected to a voltage source. The voltage across the capacitor increases over time and approaches the maximum value asymptotically. The charging process is characterized by an exponential function, where the time it takes to reach a certain percentage of the maximum voltage is determined by the circuit's time constant. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Current in a Parallel RC AC Circuit

Time Constant (τ) The time constant, denoted as τ (tau), is a crucial parameter in RC circuits, defined as the product of resistance (R) and capacitance (C), τ = RC. It represents the time required for the voltage across the capacitor to reach approximately 63.2% of its maximum value after a step change in voltage. The time constant also indicates how quickly the circuit responds to changes, with larger values resulting in slower charging or discharging. Recommended video: Guided course 08:59 08:59 Phase Constant of a Wave Function