23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
Problem 21e
A freezer with a coefficient of performance 30% that of a Carnot refrigerator keeps the inside temperature at -22℃ in a 25℃ room. 3.0 L of water at 20℃ are placed in the freezer. How long does it take for the water to freeze if the freezer's compressor does work at the rate of 200 W while the water is freezing?
