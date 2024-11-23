A “Carnot” refrigerator (the reverse of a Carnot engine) absorbs heat from the freezer compartment at a temperature of -17°C and exhausts it into the room at 25°C.

(a) How much work would the refrigerator do to change 0.65 kg of water at 25°C into ice at -17°C?

(b) If the compressor output is 105 W and runs 25% of the time, how long will this take?