23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
Problem 21b
100 mL of water at 15℃ is placed in the freezer compartment of a refrigerator with a coefficient of performance of 4.0. How much heat energy is exhausted into the room as the water is changed to ice at -15℃?
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
