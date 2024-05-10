17. Periodic Motion
Problem 14.87
A diving board oscillates with simple harmonic motion of frequency 3.0 cycles per second. What is the maximum amplitude with which the end of the board can oscillate in order that a pebble placed there (Fig. 14–42) does not lose contact with the board during the oscillation?
<IMAGE>
