(II) Draw a graph like Fig. 14–11 for a horizontal spring whose spring constant is 95 N/m and which has a mass of 75 g on the end of it. Assume the spring was started with an initial amplitude of 2.0 cm. Neglect the mass of the spring and any friction with the horizontal surface. Use your graph to estimate

(c) the speed of the mass, for 𝓍 = 1.5 cm.