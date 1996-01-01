21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
Problem 20g
Consider a container like that shown in Figure 20.12, with n₁ moles of a monatomic gas on one side and n₂ moles of a diatomic gas on the other. The monatomic gas has initial temperature T₁ᵢ. The diatomic gas has initial temperature T₂ᵢ. a. Show that the equilibrium thermal energies are
