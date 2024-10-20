(II) A 16-cm-diameter circular loop of wire is placed in a 0.65-T magnetic field. (a) When the plane of the loop is perpendicular to the field lines, what is the magnetic flux through the loop? (b) The plane of the loop is rotated until it makes a 35° angle with the field lines. What is the angle θ in Eq. 29–1a for this situation? (c) What is the magnetic flux through the loop at this angle?