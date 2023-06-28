Skip to main content
Physics30. Induction and InductanceMagnetic Flux
Problem 29
In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm^2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0*10-5 T. (a) What is the total magnetic flux through the coil before it is rotated? After it is rotated?

