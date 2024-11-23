Apply Faraday’s law, in the form of Eq. 29–8, to show that the static electric field between the plates of a parallel-plate capacitor cannot drop abruptly to zero at the edges, but must, in fact, fringe. Use the path shown dashed in Fig. 29–61. [Hint: Assume the contrary: that there is no fringing. Show that this assumption leads to a contradiction.]





<IMAGE>