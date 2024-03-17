11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
7:34 minutes
Problem 9.42a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 144-g baseball moving 28.0 m/s strikes a stationary 4.85-kg brick resting on small rollers so it moves without significant friction. After hitting the brick, the baseball bounces straight back, and the brick moves forward at 1.10 m/s.
(a) What is the baseball’s speed after the collision?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos