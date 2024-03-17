11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
6:40 minutes
Problem 9.85a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 5.5-kg object moving in the +𝓍 direction at 6.5 m/s collides head-on with an 8.0-kg object moving in the ―𝓍 direction at 4.0 m/s. Determine the final velocity of each object if:
(a) the objects stick together;
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos