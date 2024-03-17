(II) A mass mₐ = 2.0 kg, moving with velocity vₐ (→ above v) = (4.0 î + 5.0 ĵ ― 2.0 k̂) m/s, collides with mass m₈ = 3.0 kg, which is initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, mass mₐ is observed traveling at velocity v'ₐ (→ above v') = (― 2.0 î + 3.0 k̂) m/s. Find the velocity of mass m₈ after the collision. Assume no outside force acts on the two masses during the collision.