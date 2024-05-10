18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
Two loudspeakers face each other at opposite ends of a long corridor. They are connected to the same source which produces a pure tone of 315 Hz. A person walks from one speaker toward the other at a speed of 1.6 m/s. What “beat” frequency does the person hear?
