BIO Ultrasound has many medical applications, one of which is to monitor fetal heartbeats by reflecting ultrasound off a fetus in the womb.
a. Consider an object moving at speed vo toward an at-rest source that is emitting sound waves of frequency f0 . Show that the reflected wave (i.e., the echo) that returns to the source has a Doppler-shifted frequency
fecho = (v+v0 / v-vo) fo
where v is the speed of sound in the medium.
