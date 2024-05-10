18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
Problem 16.60
(II) Two trains emit 508-Hz whistles. One train is stationary. The conductor on the stationary train hears a 4.5-Hz beat frequency when the other train approaches. What is the speed of the moving train?1
