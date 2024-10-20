(III) Show that inside a soap bubble, there must be a pressure ∆P in excess of that outside equal to ∆P - 4γ/r , where r is the radius of the bubble and γ is the surface tension. [Hint: Think of the bubble as two hemispheres in contact with each other, one on the left and one on the right; and remember that there are two surfaces to the bubble, outside and inside. Note that this result applies to any kind of membrane, where 2γ is the tension per unit length in that membrane.]