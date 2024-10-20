First, understand that the downward force exerted by the water on the bottom of the beaker is due to the pressure of the water column. This pressure is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>ρ</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>ρ</mi></math> is the density of water, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>g</mi></math> is the acceleration due to gravity, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>h</mi></math> is the height of the water column.