Parachutists whose chutes have failed to open have been known to survive if they land in deep snow. Assume that a 75-kg parachutist hits the snow with an area of impact of .030m² at a velocity of 55 m/s, and that the ultimate strength of body tissue is 5 x 10⁵ N/m². Assume that the person is brought to rest in 1.0 m of snow. Show that the person may escape serious injury.