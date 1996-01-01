24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors
8:22 minutes
Problem 24a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An infinitely wide, horizontal metal plate lies above a horizontal infinite sheet of charge with surface charge density 800 nC/m². The bottom surface of the plate has surface charge density -100 nC/m² . What is the surface charge density on the top surface of the plate?
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Fields in Conductors with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos