24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
2:40 minutes
Problem 24b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Figure 24.32b showed a conducting box inside a parallel-plate capacitor. The electric field inside the box is E (→ above E) = 0 (→ above 0) . Suppose the surface charge on the exterior of the box could be frozen. Draw a picture of the electric field inside the box after the box, with its frozen charge, is removed from the capacitor. Hint: Superposition.
2m
