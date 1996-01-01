24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors
Problem 24b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE P24.46 shows an infinitely wide conductor parallel to and distance d from an infinitely wide plane of charge with surface charge density η. What are the electric fields EA (→ above E) to ED (→ above E) in regions A to D ?
2
