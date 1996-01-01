16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 12d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 75 g, 6.0-cm-diameter solid spherical top is spun at 1200 rpm on an axle that extends 1.0 cm past the edge of the sphere. The tip of the axle is placed on a support. What is the top's precession frequency in rpm?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conservation of Angular Momentum with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos