16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
9:45 minutes
Problem 11.2b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) (a) What is the angular momentum of a 2.8-kg uniform cylindrical grinding wheel of radius 18 cm when rotating at 1500 rpm?
(b) How much torque is required to stop it in 6.0 s?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos