A freight company uses a compressed spring to shoot 2.0 kg packages up a 1.0-m-high frictionless ramp into a truck, as FIGURE P10.52 shows. The spring constant is 500 N/m and the spring is compressed 30 cm.
a. What is the speed of the package when it reaches the truck?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Energy in Horizontal Springs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford