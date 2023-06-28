Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics10. Conservation of EnergySprings & Elastic Potential Energy
4:57 minutes
Problem 10i
Textbook Question

A stretched spring stores 2.0 J of energy. How much energy will be stored if the spring is stretched three times as far?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
6:18m

Watch next

Master Energy in Horizontal Springs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
05:14
Anderson Video - Energy- Springs
Professor Anderson
80
10:57
Anderson Video - Spring Mechanics
Professor Anderson
70
03:34
Anderson Video - Energy- Spring Launcher
Professor Anderson
79
06:18
Energy in Horizontal Springs
Patrick Ford
1274
6
2
03:37
Anderson Video - Horizontal vs Vertical Springs
Professor Anderson
98
02:25
Anderson Video - Stretched Spring and Energy
Professor Anderson
68
04:00
Max speed of a block shot by a spring conservation of energy. Spring-block maximum speed.
Zak's Lab
88
05:50
Spring potential energy and work done by a spring. Negative work done by spring during compression.
Zak's Lab
110
04:49
Simple Harmonic Motion: Hooke's Law
Professor Dave Explains
87
03:03
Potential Energy of a Spring
Jennifer Cash
160
03:11
Springs in Rough Surfaces
Patrick Ford
739
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.