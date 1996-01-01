10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
Problem 10j
In a physics lab experiment, a compressed spring launches a 20 g metal ball at a 30° angle. Compressing the spring 20 cm causes the ball to hit the floor 1.5 m below the point at which it leaves the spring after traveling 5.0 m horizontally. What is the spring constant?
