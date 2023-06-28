Skip to main content
10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
FIGURE EX10.24 is the potential-energy diagram for a 500 g particle that is released from rest at A. What are the particle's speeds at B, C, and D?
4m
1
