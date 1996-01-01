A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (d) What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to keep the box moving at constant velocity once it has been started?
