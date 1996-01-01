Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics7. Friction, Inclines, SystemsKinetic Friction
Problem 5b
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (e) If the monkey applies a horizontal force of 18.0 N, what is the magnitude of the friction force and what is the box’s acceleration?

