Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics16. Angular MomentumConservation of Angular Momentum
11:10 minutes
Problem 10d
Textbook Question

A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. (b) Compute the kinetic energy of the system before and after the parachutist lands. Why are these kinetic energies not equal?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
12:12m

Watch next

Master Conservation of Angular Momentum with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.