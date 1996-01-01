A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. (b) Compute the kinetic energy of the system before and after the parachutist lands. Why are these kinetic energies not equal?
