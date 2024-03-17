13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
4:49 minutes
Problem 10.47a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Four equal masses M are spaced at equal intervals, ℓ, along a horizontal straight rod whose mass can be ignored. The system is to be rotated about a vertical axis passing through the mass at the left end of the rod and perpendicular to it.
(a) What is the moment of inertia of the system about this axis?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice