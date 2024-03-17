13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
6:09 minutes
Problem 10.36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) An oxygen molecule consists of two oxygen atoms whose total mass is 5.3 x 10⁻²⁶ and whose moment of inertia about an axis perpendicular to the line joining the two atoms, midway between them, is 1.9 x 10⁻⁴⁶ kg • m². From these data, estimate the effective distance between the atoms.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice