(II) When discussing moments of inertia, especially for unusual or irregularly shaped objects, it is sometimes convenient to work with the radius of gyration, k. This radius is defined so that if all the mass of the object were concentrated at this distance from the axis, the moment of inertia would be the same as that of the original object. Thus, the moment of inertia of any object can be written in terms of its mass M and the radius of gyration as I = Mk² . Determine the radius of gyration for each of the objects (hoop, cylinder, sphere, etc.) shown in Fig. 10–21.