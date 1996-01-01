25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25l
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A room with 3.0-m-high ceilings has a metal plate on the floor with V=0 V and a separate metal plate on the ceiling. A 1.0 g glass ball charged to +4.9 nC is shot straight up at 5.0 m/s. How high does the ball go if the ceiling voltage is (a) +3.0×10^6 V and
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos