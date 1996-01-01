You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is 3.60 m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is 9.50 m/s. (b) How much time from when it leaves your hand does it take the putty to reach the ceiling?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford