Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is 3.60 m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is 9.50 m/s. (b) How much time from when it leaves your hand does it take the putty to reach the ceiling?

Divider
