Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
6:37 minutes
Problem
Textbook Question

You throw a small rock straight up from the edge of a highway bridge that crosses a river. The rock passes you on its way down, 6.00 s after it was thrown. What is the speed of the rock just before it reaches the water 28.0 m below the point where the rock left your hand? Ignore air resistance.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
8:36m

Watch next

Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.