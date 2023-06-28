Skip to main content
Physics
Physics
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 6
Textbook Question
b. The motor of a 350 g model rocket generates 9.5 N thrust. If air resistance can be neglected, what will be the rocket's speed as it reaches a height of 85 m?
Verified Solution
8m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
