Start by recalling Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that the gravitational force (F) between two objects is directly proportional to the product of their masses (m1 and m2) and inversely proportional to the square of the distance (r) between their centers. This can be expressed mathematically as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>m</mi><msub><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>⁢</mo><mi>m</mi><msub><mn>2</mn></msub></mrow><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></math>, where G is the gravitational constant.