Begin by understanding Newton's Law of Gravity, which states that the gravitational force between two objects is proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>m</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>M</mi></mrow><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>G</mi></math> is the gravitational constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>M</mi></math> are the masses of the Earth and the Sun, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance between them.